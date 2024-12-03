Azerbaijan aims to host next year’s ECO Summit - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan intends to host the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit next year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 28th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers in Mashhad, Iran, Trend reports.

Bayramov expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its chairmanship of the ECO in 2024, as well as for organizing the meeting and for the hospitality extended. He also wished success to the Republic of Kazakhstan, which will chair the organization next year.

The minister underscored Azerbaijan's strategic readiness to spearhead the upcoming ECO Summit next year, accentuating the critical need for dynamic engagement and impactful contributions from all member nations in this pivotal initiative.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992, is an Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental entity established in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It offers a forum to explore methods for enhancing growth and fostering trade and investment prospects.

