Kyrgyzstan, South Korea to develop plan for several small hydropower plants

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 3. Kyrgyzstan and South Korea are set to collaborate on preparing a master plan and a technical and economic justification for ten new small hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan, the country’s Energy Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

During the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to South Korea, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and the Korean Water Resources Corporation (K-Water). The MoU focuses on joint preparation and development of a master plan and technical-economic rationale for the ten small hydropower projects, part of an international program aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, another MoU was signed between the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy of South Korea to lay the foundation for cooperation in the energy sector and critical minerals.

To note, during the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, 22 documents were signed aimed at enhancing Kyrgyz-South Korean cooperation.