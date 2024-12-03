Azerbaijan progressing to improve conditions for people with disabilities - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan has made substantial efforts to improve the living conditions of people with disabilities, said Anar Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a United Nations (UN) event on "Enhancing Climate Solutions with the Involvement of People with Disabilities" in honor of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Kerimov discussed the nation's participation in the organization.

"Specifically, in 2008, we joined the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Since then, a number of laws have been adopted, and this year a new law was implemented regarding the procedures for assessing the status of people with disabilities. We also created our own registry. Social benefits for citizens with disabilities have been tripled, and some other payments have increased by 2.5 times. However, these efforts remain insufficient. We believe we must work harder in this area," he said.

The Deputy Minister also noted that the event is part of a series of initiatives being carried out following COP29.

"Azerbaijan has been selected as the presiding country for COP29, and we believe that, until the next conference in Brazil, Azerbaijan will continue to fulfill this role by organizing such important events," he added.

To note, the event titled "Enhancing Climate Solutions with the Involvement of People with Disabilities" has commenced in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event, organized by the United Nations (UN) Office in Azerbaijan, commemorates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

