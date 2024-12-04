Uzbekistan boosts foreign trade turnover with France in 10M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with France reached $930.1 million from January through October 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency shows that this is a 20.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year ($773.3 million from January through October 2023).

France ranked among the 10 top trading partners of Uzbekistan in terms of trade turnover over the reporting period.

Uzbekistan's exports to France totaled $641.9 million, which is 84.2 percent more than last year ($348.4 million from January through October 2023).

However, Uzbekistan's imports from France reached $288.2 million from January through October 2024. This indicator declined by 32.1 percent compared to the same period last year ($424.9 million from January through October 2023).

To note, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $54.3 billion in the period from January through October 2024. This indicator grew by 6.7 percent year-on-year ($50.9 billion from January through October 2023).