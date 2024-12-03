Kazakhstan, Iran hash out details of transport-logistics projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. Kazakhstan and Iran are discussing the implementation of transport logistics and joint investment projects, Trend reports.

On the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The head of Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry paid particular attention to enhancing bilateral trade cooperation and developing further concrete measures in this direction. In this context, he discussed upcoming high-level visits to Iran, which will give a new impetus to the economic relations between Astana and Tehran.

For his part, Araghchi expressed his readiness to fully utilize the great potential of both countries to implement the agreements and arrangements reached at the highest levels.

To note, the 28th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is taking place in the city of Mashhad, Iran. In addition to Kazakhstan, the event is also attended by the foreign ministers and officials from the ECO member countries – Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Iran.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental entity established in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It offers a forum to explore methods for enhancing growth and fostering trade and investment prospects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel