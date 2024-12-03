Kazakhstan proposes global partnership for glacier protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Kazakhstan proposes to establish a global partnership aimed at uniting research centers to study and protect glaciers, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he addressed the One Water Summit in Riyadh, Trend reports.

"Glaciers play a vital role in the global water cycle, feeding rivers and lakes that sustain nearly 2 billion people worldwide," Tokayev said. He emphasized the importance of collective research and policy development to address glacier loss, which affects many regions that rely on glacier-fed rivers for their water supply. "We need to ensure collaborative research and policy development to confront glacier loss and support water management strategies for the regions that depend on this vital resource," he added.

In addition to protecting glaciers, Tokayev discussed the need for improving resilience to water-related disasters like floods and droughts. "Floods and droughts affect over 1.5 billion people around the world annually, impacting vulnerable populations, especially on small islands and coastal areas," the president stated. He called for strengthening early warning systems as an essential step to reduce risks and protect communities.

The president also highlighted the impact of water scarcity on broader issues such as food production, energy security, and industrial growth. "Water scarcity threatens food production, energy security, and industrial growth," Tokayev said.

He stressed the importance of investing in water-efficient agriculture and renewable energy to support economic resilience while reducing environmental stress. "Strategic investments in water-efficient agriculture and renewable energy can bolster economic resilience while reducing environmental strain," he added.