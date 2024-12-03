Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan allocates funds for modernization of Shusha Central District Hospital

Economy Materials 3 December 2024 14:03 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Shusha District Central Hospital / Facebook

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The auxiliary buildings of Shusha Central District Hospital will be equipped with new medical equipment, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of state procurement.

According to the information, in this regard, the Directorate of Construction Institutions of the Ministry of Health has already started preparations.

The organization has entrusted Arash Medical Company Limited Liability Company with the execution of these works. In return, the company will be paid 2.3 million manat ($1.3 million).

