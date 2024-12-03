Azerbaijan allocates funds for modernization of Shusha Central District Hospital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The auxiliary buildings of Shusha Central District Hospital will be equipped with new medical equipment, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of state procurement.

According to the information, in this regard, the Directorate of Construction Institutions of the Ministry of Health has already started preparations.

The organization has entrusted Arash Medical Company Limited Liability Company with the execution of these works. In return, the company will be paid 2.3 million manat ($1.3 million).