Enilive partners with easyJet to expand sustainable aviation fuel in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Enilive has signed an agreement with easyJet to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for flights from Milan Malpensa Airport, Trend reports.

SAF, which is blended at 20% purity with conventional jet fuel, will support easyJet's winter operations on two new routes to Norway: Malpensa-Oslo and Malpensa-Tromsø. Through SEA’s 2024 SAF Support Program, easyJet will receive a subsidy of 800 euros per ton of SAF, with a total program budget of 500,000 euros for airlines using the fuel at Milan’s airports.

In addition to this agreement, Enilive and easyJet have signed a letter of intent for a potential supply of 30,000 tons of SAF at other Italian airports. This builds on easyJet’s recent commitments to expand SAF usage, including its participation in Project SkyPower and new corporate initiatives with Airbus aimed at financing SAF adoption.

Enilive produces SAF primarily from waste materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fats, at its Italian biorefineries. By 2025, Enilive expects to produce 400,000 tons of SAF annually, scaling to 1 million tons by 2026, with plans for further expansion.

“SAF is the solution available today to help decarbonize air transport,” said Stefano Ballista, CEO of Enilive. “With demand increasing under the EU’s ReFuelEU regulation, we are expanding our biorefining capabilities to meet the needs of forward-thinking operators like easyJet.”

Raminder Shergill, easyJet’s Director of Tax & Fuel Strategy, emphasized the importance of SAF: “It is central to our decarbonization strategy and the sector’s net-zero goals. We are pleased to collaborate with Enilive and SEA to drive the growth of the SAF market.”