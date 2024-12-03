Armenian ruin of Azerbaijani lands echoes post-Hiroshima - deputy minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. In a recent episode of the analytical platform Baku Network’s video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov," Murad Huseynov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture, renowned pianist, and People's Artist, spoke about the country's rich cultural heritage and the ongoing recovery of territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

During the conversation, Huseynov shed light on Azerbaijan’s one-of-a-kind cultural treasure, driving home the nation’s invaluable contributions to the tapestry of world culture.

"Azerbaijan is a country with a rich history and culture that dates back centuries. Our land has given birth to outstanding figures such as Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Vagif Mustafa-Zadeh, Gara Garayev, and Fikret Amirov. Azerbaijani scientists and thinkers, including Lev Landau and Lotfi Zadeh, have made significant contributions to global science. In literature, we take pride in the names of Nizami, Nasimi, and Fuzuli, stars of world poetry," he said.

Huseynov also underscored the international spirit of Azerbaijan, noting the country’s tradition of openness and hospitality.

"The people of Azerbaijan have always greeted guests with warmth and bread and salt, showing the expansiveness of their souls and sincerity," he said.

Reflecting on the recent COP29 conference held in Baku, the deputy minister shared his impressions, noting its global significance.

"This world-class event brought together over seventy thousand guests from eighty countries. The eyes of the world were focused on Baku. The event was so grand and spectacular that its impact will be felt for a long time," he said.

Huseynov also tackled the political hot water that Azerbaijan's successes have stirred up in certain circles.

"Some political figures refused to attend the forum, depriving themselves of the opportunity to engage in dialogue. But the fear of truth and open discussion speaks for itself. Truth is born in dialogue, and avoiding it shows weakness and an unwillingness to admit one's mistakes," he added.

A good chunk of the conversation revolved around the restoration of Azerbaijani territories liberated from three decades-long Armenian occupation.

In his remarks, the deputy minister drew a parallel to the aftermath of the atomic blast that occurred in Hiroshima.

"When I was in Hiroshima, I saw a house that survived the atomic bombing, albeit with burned walls. In the liberated Azerbaijani territories, such as Agdam, there is not even that. The Armenians turned these areas into scorched earth. However, thanks to the efforts of the country’s leadership and our people, these lands are being revived like a phoenix, and they are doing so with incredible speed and scale," he explained.

Huseynov wrapped up his thoughts by illuminating that, amidst the stormy seas of adversity, Azerbaijan sails steadfastly, casting a distinctive light upon the tapestry of global culture, all while navigating the shadows of a 30-year-long occupation.

The complete episode is available to view down below: