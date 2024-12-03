Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

European car company winding up in Azerbaijan

Economy Materials 3 December 2024 14:02 (UTC +04:00)
European car company winding up in Azerbaijan
Photo: "Taxes" newspaper

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The European Cars LLC has announced its liquidation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the 'Vergilar' media outlet of the State Tax Service under the nation's Ministry of Economy.

The source notes that, in a merger with Dream Auto LLC, the company is being liquidated.

To note, the European Cars was registered in 2012. The legal representative of the company with a charter capital of 300 manat ($176) is Vugar Mammadov.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more