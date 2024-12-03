European car company winding up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The European Cars LLC has announced its liquidation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the 'Vergilar' media outlet of the State Tax Service under the nation's Ministry of Economy.

The source notes that, in a merger with Dream Auto LLC, the company is being liquidated.

To note, the European Cars was registered in 2012. The legal representative of the company with a charter capital of 300 manat ($176) is Vugar Mammadov.

