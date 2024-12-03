Imposition of martial law sparks clashes in Korea's Seoul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The military equipment has been deployed to the streets of the capital Seoul following the proclamation of a state of emergency in South Korea, the Army General, Chief of the General Staff Park An-su said, Trend reports.

According to him, helicopters started patrolling in the skies above Seoul.

Park An-su stated that there was a clash between opposition supporters protesting against the decision and special services near the parliament building.

According to the general, all political activities, assemblies, and demonstrations are strictly prohibited, including those of the parliament, local councils, political parties, and associations.

“All media and publications must be controlled,” he said.

South Korea's Defense Ministry has summoned reserve soldiers to serve.

To note, martial law has been proclaimed in South Korea.

“I am declaring martial law to root out pro-North Korean communist forces and protect the free constitutional order. The imposition of martial law is an inevitable measure to ensure people's freedom and security, as well as the country's resistance to the actions of anti-state forces,” the South Korean President said earlier.