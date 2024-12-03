EBRD president visits Morocco to advance investment and cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso is visiting Morocco on December 4-6 to engage with government and private sector leaders and participate in the Africa Investment Forum (AIF), Trend reports.

During the AIF, Renaud-Basso will join Leila Benali, Morocco’s Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, for a discussion on investment opportunities in Africa. She will also meet Akin Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, to explore deeper cooperation between the EBRD and its African counterpart as the EBRD expands its operations into sub-Saharan Africa.

The president’s schedule includes meetings with Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, Finance Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Central Bank Governor Abdellatif Jouahri, and Chakib Alj, head of the General Confederation of Enterprises in Morocco (CGEM). She will also sign several new investment agreements aimed at bolstering Morocco’s economy.

Ahead of the visit, Renaud-Basso emphasized the EBRD’s commitment to scaling up its activities in Morocco, focusing on economic growth, green energy, and addressing youth unemployment and gender issues. She commended the country’s progress on reforms, particularly in modernizing state-owned enterprises and expanding renewable energy and green fuels.

Since Morocco became an investee economy in 2012, the EBRD has invested nearly 5 billion euros in 106 projects, predominantly in the private sector. The bank has also provided EU-funded advisory services to over 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting Morocco’s broader development goals.