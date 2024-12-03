TotalEnergies, Aljomaih Energy secure major solar deal in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. TotalEnergies, in partnership with Saudi developer Aljomaih Energy and Water Company (AEW), has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for the Rabigh 2 solar power project, Trend reports.

This 300 MW solar facility is part of Saudi Arabia's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), which aims to balance electricity generation between gas and renewables by 2030, in line with the country's Vision 2030 goals.

The consortium will develop, own, and operate the solar plant, with a connection to the grid expected in 2026. This project marks TotalEnergies’ continued commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s energy transition and increasing the share of renewables in the country's energy mix.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, emphasized the project’s alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative and its contribution to reducing emissions while expanding renewable energy capacity.

Ibrahim Al Jomaih, Chairman of AEW, expressed pride in leading the development of Rabigh 2, highlighting the collaboration as an essential part of advancing Saudi Arabia's energy transition.

In addition to Rabigh 2, TotalEnergies is building the 119 MW Wadi Al Dawasir solar power plant, set to begin operations in early 2025.