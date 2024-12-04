Iran to pull out of NPT in case Snapback mechanism invoked - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. If the anti-Iranian snapback mechanism is engaged, Iran may consider withdrawing from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty as one of its options, spokesperson for the National Security Commission of Iran's parliament, Ebrahim Rezaei, told local media, Trend reports.

He stated that on December 3, a meeting of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission took place in Tehran, attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi. A meeting in Geneva was attended by the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Britain, France, and Germany.

Rezaei emphasized that the dialogue between Iran and European parties has established a framework for collaboration, and extensive discussions are ahead. The Iranian party deems this dialogue beneficial. The subsequent phase of this dialogue is anticipated to occur.

The official indicated that the discussions concentrated on Iran's nuclear program and the sanctions levied against the nation. The sanctions imposed on the Iranian shipping firm and IranAir, together with the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Directors' anti-Iran decision, were denounced.

To note, the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France and Germany) held a meeting in Geneva on November 29.

To recall, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan for the nuclear sector to counter them. The Iranian parliament made this decision at the end of 2020, leading to the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol following the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel