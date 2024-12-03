Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau debate development of ties in healthcare field (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Azerbaijani Health Ministry has held a meeting with a delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Carlos Pinto Pereira, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Environment of Guinea-Bissau Viriato Cassamá and other officials.

“Welcoming the guests, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev noted that there are great opportunities for expanding cooperation between our countries in the field of health care.

The minister noted that interaction in this sphere is carried out at the international level—within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani Minister of Health expressed confidence in further development of bilateral relations.

In turn, Carlos Pinto Pereira, stressing that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992, underlined that cooperation between Guinea-Bissau and Azerbaijan has been developing rapidly over this period.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on providing support for the training of medical specialists from Guinea-Bissau and other issues of mutual interest,” the information reads.