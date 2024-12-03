President Tokayev arrives in Saudi Arabia on working visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a working visit to participate in the One Water Summit, Trend reports.

The international forum will be chaired by Kazakhstan and France with the support of the World Bank and Saudi Arabia.

It is expected that in Riyadh, the President of Kazakhstan will hold a series of meetings.

One Water Summit recognizes the interrelationships between water, climate change, biodiversity and pollution, as well as the potential role of water in climate change adaptation policies.

The One Water Summit's ambition is to scale up projects by stimulating partnerships between countries, international organizations, local authorities, development and private banks, businesses, philanthropies, scientific experts, NGOs, and civil society, in line with previous One Planet Summits.

One Water Summit is set to be held on December 3rd in the margin of the next high-level session of the sixteenth session of COP16 of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.