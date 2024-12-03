Azerbaijan gearing up to set inclusive society for people with disabilities - union head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan is taking comprehensive measures to integrate people with disabilities into an inclusive society, said Davud Rahimli, Chairman of the Union of Disability Organizations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event on "Enhancing Climate Solutions with the Participation of People with Disabilities," held in Baku on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Rahimli emphasized that the annual observance of this day, celebrated every December third, is crucial for promoting the rights and welfare of people with disabilities across all areas of life.

Established by the United Nations in 1992, the day aims to raise awareness and garner support for addressing key challenges affecting the lives and rights of individuals with physical disabilities.

"Since 1994, various government agencies, international organizations, and non-governmental groups in Azerbaijan have organized events involving people with disabilities to commemorate this day.

Azerbaijan recently hosted the 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change [COP29], during which organizations representing individuals with disabilities actively participated.

The inclusion of disability issues in the COP agenda was an important milestone, and we are confident that it will remain a key topic at future conferences. COP29 was a significant event in terms of inclusivity," he added.

To note, the event titled "Enhancing Climate Solutions with the Involvement of People with Disabilities" has commenced in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event, organized by the United Nations (UN) Office in Azerbaijan, commemorates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

