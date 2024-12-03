Azerbaijan's Azerenerji, bp discuss collaborative energy initiatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. A meeting took place between Baba Rzayev, head of Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC, and a delegation led by Gary Jones, bp's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Trend reports via the OJSC.

"During the meeting, the cooperation between bp and Azerbaijan's energy system was discussed, along with the progress of the project to connect the Sangachal terminal to the power grid. Special emphasis was placed on the remarks made by President Ilham Aliyev at the COP29 opening ceremony regarding the importance of this project for decarbonization.

The discussions also covered the construction of a 330-kW substation built by Azerenerji to integrate bp's 240-MW Shafag solar power station, located in Jabrayil, into the energy system. Additionally, the laying of 330-kW transmission lines to connect this substation with the 330-kW energy hub in Jabrayil was highlighted, along with other relevant topics," the OJSC said in a statement.