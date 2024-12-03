Azerbaijan reveals number of young scientists forum participants in Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Forum of Young Scientists of Islamic Countries in Shusha 'city—'Youth Capital' of the Islamic world—is hosting more than 200 delegations from 29 countries, the Vice President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Dilgam Taghiyev, said at the forum today, Trend reports.

He reminded of the signing of the decree "On measures for the election of the city of Shusha as the 'Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation' for 2024".

"Only positive things can be mentioned about the event. Holding this event in the charming corner of Azerbaijan—Shusha—is a source of pride because this land is the pearl of the Karabakh region, the capital of Azerbaijani culture. Young people, young scientists, and young talents from the Islamic world are actively participating in events [within the "Youth Capital of the Islamic World" program] in several areas. The events are being held at a high level," he added.

To note, the closing ceremony of the "Youth Capital of the Islamic World" program will take place on December 4 in Shusha.

