BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The entire region is at risk due to Western actions that attempt to destabilize Georgia., Azerbaijani analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"The recent events in Georgia once again demonstrate that the West, through mechanisms such as NGO (non-governmental organizations) funding, is applying modern methods of hybrid warfare to influence the internal affairs of foreign countries. This poses a serious threat not only to Georgia's stability but also to the security of the South Caucasus region as a whole.

Therefore, Western-sponsored NGOs are striving to establish an ideological framework in Georgia that intentionally creates societal divisions. As a result, the state is witnessing the formation of "gangs of mankurts," supported by the West. These groups aim to push national identity and values to the background, promoting LGBT rights, right-wing ideologies, and radical liberal movements.

Interestingly, in today's political discussions in Georgia, national priorities such as territorial integrity and the return of lost lands are being overlooked. Instead, topics dictated by the West and other secondary issues have become the main subject of public debates. This is part of the West's plan to distance Georgian society from its national interests," he said.

The "Maidan scenario" that took place in Ukraine in 2014 is something the West wants to duplicate in Georgia, as pointed out by Garayev.

"Street battles, police violence, and the involvement of foreign subversive groups intentionally plunge the country into instability. Additionally, the potential for clashes and the presence of armed individuals among the protestors pose a serious threat. Such individuals, as always, plan to accuse the government of harming the protestors.

The intervention of the European Union's ambassador in Georgia in the country's internal affairs and the open opposition of Western diplomats to the democratically elected government can be considered part of hybrid warfare strategies. This is a threat not only to Georgia's political independence but also to its internal governance system. Such Western interference aims to undermine the country's democratic principles and call into question the legitimacy of local authorities in the eyes of the people," he mentioned.

The analyst painted a vivid picture, suggesting that any tremors in the nation's foundation would send ripples of insecurity throughout the entire landscape of the region.

"Just as the West dragged the Ukrainian people into war, it now wants to implement a similar scenario in Georgia. On the other hand, the Georgian people must show wisdom in this process and not become a tool in the hands of any external force. The internal issues of Georgia concern only its people, and foreign forces should not interfere in these processes but should respect the results of the election," Garayev added.

