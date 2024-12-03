Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijani Central Bank rolling up its sleeves on bill for virtual asset operations

Economy Materials 3 December 2024 17:18 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Central Bank rolling up its sleeves on bill for virtual asset operations

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is working on a draft law regulating the activities of virtual assets and service providers on the assets, CBA representative, Gunay Mahmudova, said during the VIII International Banking Forum today, Trend reports.

"As part of the financial market development strategy for 2024-2026, work is underway on a draft law to regulate the activities of virtual assets and service providers related to them. Meanwhile, plans are underway to establish the necessary regulatory framework for distributed ledgers. In addition, the development of requirements for the functionality of banks in the context of IOS is also planned," she explained.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more