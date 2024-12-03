Azerbaijan identifies highest-caliber investors into nation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan has managed to reel in investments amounting to 2.1 billion manat ($1.2) from foreign sources into its fixed capital during the first nine months of 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the Monetary Policy Review published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that a staggering 95.9 percent of the investments poured into the country's fixed capital during this stretch were from investors hailing from the United Kingdom, the United States, Switzerland, Türkiye, Japan, Russia, Norway, Iran, India, the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, and France.

"Azerbaijan continued to experience an influx of investment in fixed capital from foreign companies and organizations throughout the first nine months of 2024.

The State Statistical Committee's data shows that 16.8 percent of the total value of investments, or 2.1 billion manat [$1.2], came from external financing sources.

The list of countries from which investments came reflects strong interest in Azerbaijan's economy from both traditional trade partners and investors from other regions globally. This indicates a deeper integration of Azerbaijan’s economy into the global economy," the report reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel