Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts forum of young scientists from Islamic nations (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Forum of Young Scientists of Islamic Countries has been held in Shusha, 'the youth capital of the Islamic world,' Trend reports.

The event began with the performance of Azerbaijan's national anthem and discussed issues of Islamic culture and civilization, sustainable development, technological innovation and green futures, artificial intelligence, the fifth industrial revolution, and the important role of Islamic science and education.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Dilgam Taghiyev, said that the Islamic world has a rich heritage.

He emphasized that scientists from these countries have made a great contribution to world science.

Taghiyev mentioned that out of more than 320,000 students getting an education in 51 universities of Azerbaijan, 96 percent are young people.

Head of the Youth Affairs Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ramil Jabbarov, expressed confidence that youth from the Islamic world will unite and achieve success in the field of science and education.

He pointed out that this event will promote intensive development of cooperation between Islamic countries.

In the "Creative Marathon" program, organized by the Ministry of Culture, talented and creative youth from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation prepared various works in four fields - animation, design, cinema, and fashion.

To note, the closing ceremony of the "Youth Capital of the Islamic World" program will take place on December 4 in Shusha.

