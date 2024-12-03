UN debates speeches in Armenia inciting hatred against Azerbaijanis and Turks (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. In the framework of the 114th session of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Rapporteur on Armenia Yeung Kam John expressed concern that the country lacks legislation criminalizing racist organizations and participation in these organizations and spoke about hate crimes, Trend reports.

Speaking about Armenian identity being used to justify intolerance against minorities, the speaker drew attention to the fact that hate speeches against people because of their ethnicity and nationality take place in Armenia and emphasized that such speeches also take place against Azerbaijanis and Turks.

At the same time, he raised the issue related to the fact that a few days ago an airplane had made an emergency landing in Armenia with a citizen of Georgia of Azerbaijani origin on board, who was not allowed to get off the airplane, and asked the Armenian delegation for clarification on that issue.

The head of the Armenian delegation, Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of that country, trying to get out of the situation, spoke about “the difficulties faced by the Armenian authorities”.