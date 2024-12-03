U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan retires from diplomatic service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby has retired from diplomatic service, Trend reports.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from U.S. diplomatic service. The health concerns I noted in my testimony before the U.S. Senate in 2023 have, unfortunately, persisted. Since coming to Baku, I have benefitted from excellent medical attention, including from the diagnostic radiology team at Mərkəzi Klinika, to whom I am especially grateful. But recent test results indicate that it is time for me to return home to focus fully on my health," Mark Libby said in a statement.

The ambassador highlighted the work the U.S. Embassy team has done in Azerbaijan during his tenure in Baku.

"We have forged stronger people-to-people ties by sponsoring English language programs, dramatically boosting the number of Azerbaijani students studying in the USA, and facilitating visits to Azerbaijan by a diverse range of U.S. scholars, sports, and cultural representatives. We have fostered deeper economic cooperation, especially in the transition from traditional to renewable energy. And our close cooperation to produce a successful outcome at COP29 has demonstrated that the governments of the United States and Azerbaijan can work together to change the world for the better when we put our minds to it," he added.