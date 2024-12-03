Beauty and rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan's Shusha city fascinates me - Saudi Arabia's official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 3. I am fascinated by the beauty and rich cultural heritage of Shusha city, the Director of the International Partnership Department of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sports Mazen Alsaadi, who visited Shusha as part of a ceremony on the occasion of the completion of the "Shusha - Youth Capital of Islam" program, told Trend.

He praised the announcement of Shusha city as the “Youth Capital of 2024” by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan for the great efforts made to organize this grand event. I am fascinated by the beauty and rich cultural heritage of the city of Shusha,” Mazen Alsaadi noted.

He emphasized that such events play a great role in strengthening cooperation ties between different countries and the mutual enrichment of cultures. He expressed hope for further expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan in various spheres.

“The election of Shusha City as the OIC Youth Capital for 2024 will be remembered as a significant event in terms of promoting the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and the Islamic world and uniting youth,” he said.