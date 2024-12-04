Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 4, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory vs. December 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 478,198 rials and one euro is 502,958 rials, while on December 3, one euro was 492,291 rials.

Currency Rial on December 4 Rial on December 3 1 US dollar USD 478,198 469,537 1 British pound GBP 606,078 593,322 1 Swiss franc CHF 540,126 529,560 1 Swedish króna SEK 43,456 42,643 1 Norwegian krone NOK 43,267 42,188 1 Danish krone DKK 67,436 65,995 1 Indian rupee INR 5,645 5,541 1 UAE dirham AED 130,210 127,852 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,556,916 1,527,428 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 171,937 168,894 100 Japanese yens JPY 320,574 314,574 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 61,441 60,340 1 Omani rial OMR 1,242,092 1,219,604 1 Canadian dollar CAD 339,891 333,678 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 281,211 275,885 1 South African rand ZAR 26,441 25,786 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,763 13,526 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,509 4,422 1 Qatari riyal QAR 131,373 128,994 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 36,493 35,860 1 Syrian pound SYP 37 36 1 Australian dollar AUD 309,901 303,187 1 Saudi riyal SAR 127,519 125,210 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,271,803 1,248,769 1 Singapore dollar SGD 355,637 348,723 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 400,094 393,216 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 16,451 16,163 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 228 224 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 352,664 346,154 1 Libyan dinar LYD 97,911 96,223 1 Chinese yuan CNY 65,634 64,589 100 Thai baths THB 1,392,462 1,361,494 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 106,980 105,444 1,000 South Korean won KRW 334,581 333,924 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 674,468 663,252 1 euro EUR 502,958 492,291 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 94,035 91,983 1 Georgian lari GEL 168,370 164,105 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 29,969 29,534 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,028 6,905 1 Belarus ruble BYN 146,233 143,585 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 281,294 276,196 100 Philippine pesos PHP 816,781 800,312 1 Tajik somoni TJS 43,846 43,095 1 Turkmen manat TMT 136,762 134,266 Venezuela bolivarı VES 10,034 9,875

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 571,420 rials and $1 costs 543,290 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 555,856 rials, and the price of $1 totals 528,492 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 711,000–714,000 rials, while one euro is about 747,000–750,000 rials.