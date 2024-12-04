Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 4

Society Materials 4 December 2024 11:23 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 4, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory vs. December 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 478,198 rials and one euro is 502,958 rials, while on December 3, one euro was 492,291 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 4

Rial on December 3

1 US dollar

USD

478,198

469,537

1 British pound

GBP

606,078

593,322

1 Swiss franc

CHF

540,126

529,560

1 Swedish króna

SEK

43,456

42,643

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

43,267

42,188

1 Danish krone

DKK

67,436

65,995

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,645

5,541

1 UAE dirham

AED

130,210

127,852

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,556,916

1,527,428

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

171,937

168,894

100 Japanese yens

JPY

320,574

314,574

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

61,441

60,340

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,242,092

1,219,604

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

339,891

333,678

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

281,211

275,885

1 South African rand

ZAR

26,441

25,786

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,763

13,526

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,509

4,422

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

131,373

128,994

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

36,493

35,860

1 Syrian pound

SYP

37

36

1 Australian dollar

AUD

309,901

303,187

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

127,519

125,210

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,271,803

1,248,769

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

355,637

348,723

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

400,094

393,216

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

16,451

16,163

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

228

224

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

352,664

346,154

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

97,911

96,223

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

65,634

64,589

100 Thai baths

THB

1,392,462

1,361,494

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

106,980

105,444

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

334,581

333,924

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

674,468

663,252

1 euro

EUR

502,958

492,291

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

94,035

91,983

1 Georgian lari

GEL

168,370

164,105

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

29,969

29,534

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,028

6,905

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

146,233

143,585

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

281,294

276,196

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

816,781

800,312

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

43,846

43,095

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

136,762

134,266

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

10,034

9,875

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 571,420 rials and $1 costs 543,290 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 555,856 rials, and the price of $1 totals 528,492 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 711,000–714,000 rials, while one euro is about 747,000–750,000 rials.

