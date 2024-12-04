Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 4, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory vs. December 3.
As for CBI, $1 equals 478,198 rials and one euro is 502,958 rials, while on December 3, one euro was 492,291 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on December 4
|
Rial on December 3
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
478,198
|
469,537
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
606,078
|
593,322
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
540,126
|
529,560
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
43,456
|
42,643
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
43,267
|
42,188
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
67,436
|
65,995
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
5,645
|
5,541
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
130,210
|
127,852
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,556,916
|
1,527,428
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
171,937
|
168,894
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
320,574
|
314,574
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
61,441
|
60,340
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,242,092
|
1,219,604
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
339,891
|
333,678
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
281,211
|
275,885
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
26,441
|
25,786
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,763
|
13,526
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
4,509
|
4,422
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
131,373
|
128,994
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
36,493
|
35,860
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
37
|
36
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
309,901
|
303,187
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
127,519
|
125,210
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,271,803
|
1,248,769
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
355,637
|
348,723
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
400,094
|
393,216
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
16,451
|
16,163
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
228
|
224
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
352,664
|
346,154
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
97,911
|
96,223
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
65,634
|
64,589
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
1,392,462
|
1,361,494
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
106,980
|
105,444
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
334,581
|
333,924
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
674,468
|
663,252
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
502,958
|
492,291
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
94,035
|
91,983
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
168,370
|
164,105
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
29,969
|
29,534
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
7,028
|
6,905
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
146,233
|
143,585
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
281,294
|
276,196
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
816,781
|
800,312
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
43,846
|
43,095
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
136,762
|
134,266
|
Venezuela bolivarı
|
VES
|
10,034
|
9,875
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 571,420 rials and $1 costs 543,290 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 555,856 rials, and the price of $1 totals 528,492 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 711,000–714,000 rials, while one euro is about 747,000–750,000 rials.