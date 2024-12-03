Azerbaijan boosts gold production in 10M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan produced 2,167.1 kg of gold and 2,703.2 kg of silver in the period from January through October of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee shows that gold production exceeded the figure of January-October 2023 by 1.7 percent, while silver production decreased by 20.3 percent.

To note, the country produced 2,131.2 tons of gold and 3,390.2 tons of silver from January through October last year. Production of copper concentrate in Azerbaijan amounted to 112 tons, which is 94.7 percent less than in the period from January through October 2023. In the first 10 months of last year, the country produced 2,115.8 tons of copper concentrate.