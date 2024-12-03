Military heavy equipment strolls Seoul streets following martial law declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Following the announcement of martial law by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the entrance and exit from the building of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea has been closed, Trend reports.

According to information, the opposition called the President's decision unconstitutional. The Toburo Democratic Party decided to assemble deputies.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Korea Army, Park An-su, was appointed commander after the declaration of martial law in the country. Park An-su forbade the activities of the National Assembly, political parties, and associations, as well as rallies during martial law. The activities of regional parliaments were also prohibited.

Against the backdrop of the introduction of martial law in South Korea, military equipment was spotted on the streets of Seoul

To note, martial law has been proclaimed in South Korea. Commanders of all branches of the armed forces were instructed to increase combat readiness.