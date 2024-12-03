Creative Marathon aims to unite creative young people from Islamic countries - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 3. The main goal of the “Creative Marathon” is to unite creative youth from Islamic countries, Head of Baku Fashion Academy Katerina Eren, acting as a mentor at the “Creative Marathon” organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan in the “Youth Capital” in the city of Shusha, told reporters, Trend reports.

She noted that 21 people are taking part in the “Creative Marathon”.

“The day before, the teams were divided into four zones. They create a variety of outfits. I think that the participants will show a successful result in this program. Everyone is working with great enthusiasm. It is encouraging that Baku Fashion Academy is also present at the event. This will help creative young people from Islamic countries to unite,” she added.

To note, young people from Islamic countries will showcase their products in four different fields - animation, design, cinema, and fashion.