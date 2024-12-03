Kazakhstan to host regional climate conference in 2026, Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Kazakhstan will host a regional climate conference in 2026, in partnership with the United Nations, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he addressed the One Water Summit in Riyadh, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan will host a regional climate conference in 2026 in partnership with the United Nations. We encourage all nations to support and contribute to this important initiative," Tokayev stated.

The president highlighted his country’s strong commitment to global water security and climate action. As Chair of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, he emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and collaborative frameworks in addressing the global water crisis, particularly for those on the front lines of climate change.

Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan’s dedication to fostering dialogue and international partnerships to address water scarcity, stating, "It is critical to foster dialogue, advance international partnerships, and pool resources to implement water-related projects for those who are on the front lines of climate change".

Kazakhstan's support for the One Water Vision Coalition, which aims to unite diverse stakeholders in managing water resources effectively, was also emphasized. Tokayev said, "For exactly this purpose, Kazakhstan is proud to join today the One Water Vision Coalition. This coalition aims to bring together diverse stakeholders to address the global water crisis and promote integrated water resource management".

Tokayev also reinforced the significance of water in achieving the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, saying, "The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development places water at the heart of global priorities. Water security is not just a technical or environmental issue, it is a moral imperative".