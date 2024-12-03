Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 3, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while two currencies decreased.
As for CBI, $1 equals 469,537 rials and one euro is 492,291 rials, while on December 1, one euro was 497,731 rials.
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 566,244 rials and $1 costs 540,072 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 550,822 rials, and the price of $1 totals 525,362 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 706,000–709,000 rials, while one euro is about 740,000–743,000 rials.
