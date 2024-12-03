Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while two currencies decreased.

As for CBI, $1 equals 469,537 rials and one euro is 492,291 rials, while on December 1, one euro was 497,731 rials.

Currency Rial on December 3 Rial on December 2 1 US dollar USD 469,537 470,647 1 British pound GBP 593,322 599,333 1 Swiss franc CHF 529,560 534,296 1 Swedish króna SEK 42,643 43,169 1 Norwegian krone NOK 42,188 42,612 1 Danish krone DKK 65,995 66,744 1 Indian rupee INR 5,541 5,565 1 UAE dirham AED 127,852 128,154 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,527,428 1,532,782 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 168,894 169,333 100 Japanese yens JPY 314,574 314,234 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 60,340 60,479 1 Omani rial OMR 1,219,604 1,222,730 1 Canadian dollar CAD 333,678 336,120 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 275,885 278,503 1 South African rand ZAR 25,786 26,064 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,526 13,564 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,422 4,368 1 Qatari riyal QAR 128,994 129,299 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 35,860 35,916 1 Syrian pound SYP 36 36 1 Australian dollar AUD 303,187 306,518 1 Saudi riyal SAR 125,210 125,506 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,248,769 1,251,721 1 Singapore dollar SGD 348,723 351,437 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 393,216 393,316 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 16,163 16,182 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 224 224 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 346,154 347,670 1 Libyan dinar LYD 96,223 96,549 1 Chinese yuan CNY 64,589 64,987 100 Thai baths THB 1,361,494 1,372,638 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 105,444 105,891 1,000 South Korean won KRW 333,924 337,385 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 663,252 663,818 1 euro EUR 492,291 497,731 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 91,983 92,035 1 Georgian lari GEL 164,105 169,334 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 29,534 29,671 1 Afghan afghani AFN 6,905 6,907 1 Belarus ruble BYN 143,585 143,953 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 276,196 276,851 100 Philippine pesos PHP 800,312 802,865 1 Tajik somoni TJS 43,095 43,187 1 Turkmen manat TMT 134,266 134,470 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,875 9,898

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 566,244 rials and $1 costs 540,072 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 550,822 rials, and the price of $1 totals 525,362 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 706,000–709,000 rials, while one euro is about 740,000–743,000 rials.

