Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 3

Business Materials 3 December 2024 10:28 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while two currencies decreased.

As for CBI, $1 equals 469,537 rials and one euro is 492,291 rials, while on December 1, one euro was 497,731 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 3

Rial on December 2

1 US dollar

USD

469,537

470,647

1 British pound

GBP

593,322

599,333

1 Swiss franc

CHF

529,560

534,296

1 Swedish króna

SEK

42,643

43,169

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

42,188

42,612

1 Danish krone

DKK

65,995

66,744

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,541

5,565

1 UAE dirham

AED

127,852

128,154

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,527,428

1,532,782

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

168,894

169,333

100 Japanese yens

JPY

314,574

314,234

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

60,340

60,479

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,219,604

1,222,730

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

333,678

336,120

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

275,885

278,503

1 South African rand

ZAR

25,786

26,064

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,526

13,564

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,422

4,368

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

128,994

129,299

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

35,860

35,916

1 Syrian pound

SYP

36

36

1 Australian dollar

AUD

303,187

306,518

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

125,210

125,506

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,248,769

1,251,721

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

348,723

351,437

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

393,216

393,316

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

16,163

16,182

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

224

224

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

346,154

347,670

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

96,223

96,549

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

64,589

64,987

100 Thai baths

THB

1,361,494

1,372,638

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

105,444

105,891

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

333,924

337,385

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

663,252

663,818

1 euro

EUR

492,291

497,731

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

91,983

92,035

1 Georgian lari

GEL

164,105

169,334

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

29,534

29,671

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

6,905

6,907

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

143,585

143,953

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

276,196

276,851

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

800,312

802,865

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

43,095

43,187

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

134,266

134,470

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,875

9,898

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 566,244 rials and $1 costs 540,072 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 550,822 rials, and the price of $1 totals 525,362 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 706,000–709,000 rials, while one euro is about 740,000–743,000 rials.

