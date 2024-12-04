International Atomic Energy Agency chief pays visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has arrived in Uzbekistan for a two-day official visit, the statement of the Agency for Development of Atomic Energy under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan ("Uzatom") said, Trend reports.

Earlier, Uzatom announced active preparations for the visit of IAEA Director General to Uzbekistan to ensure successful meetings and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, the director of the Atomic Energy Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, Azim Akhmedkhajayev, met with Rafael Grossi in Vienna in September.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed key issues of nuclear energy development in Uzbekistan, including the reorganization of Uzatom and the project for the construction of a small modular nuclear power plant.

The IAEA was established in 1957 to address the profound anxieties and anticipations arising from the discoveries and various applications of nuclear technology. The Agency was established following U.S. President Eisenhower's "Atoms for Peace" speech to the United Nations General Assembly on December 8, 1953.

