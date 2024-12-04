Azerbaijani oil prices shooting through roof

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on December 3 increased by $1.86, finding its place at $76.05 per barrel as it sailed into the Italian port of Augusta, a figure that shimmered against its predecessor, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went up by $1.86 (to $74.75 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $61.56 per barrel, $1.83 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $1.98 on December 3, compared to the previous indication, to $75.02.

The official exchange rate on December 4 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

