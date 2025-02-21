Iran-Azerbaijan transport cooperation likely to spur regional growth - MP (Exclusive Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The transportation sector between Iran and Azerbaijan is expected to contribute significantly to the development of both countries and the region, Head of the Iran-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group Sodeif Badri told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Iran and Azerbaijan share strong ties and common interests. The frequency of visits between the two countries has increased recently, which creates opportunities to further strengthen their relations. The growth and deepening of ties, especially in the trade and economic sector, will have a positive impact on the entire region," he said.

Badri emphasized that the expansion of the transport sector between Azerbaijan and Iran, especially the railway network, is a key priority.

''The railroad connecting the southern regions of Iran with northwestern Ardabil province is of great importance. The latest section, the Ardabil-Miyaneh rail line, is scheduled to be operational by the end of September this year. The extension of the railroad line to Parsabad with the possibility of connecting to Azerbaijan's railroad network is also in focus,'' he added.

The parliamentary official highlighted that the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line is currently underway in Gilan province, in northern Iran. This project is expected to be developed in collaboration with both Iran and Russia. To further diversify the North-South International Transport Corridor, Iran is pursuing two key railway routes in the western part of the Caspian Sea: the Rasht-Astara line and the Ardabil-Parsabad line.

"This railway line has the potential to boost trade turnover and facilitate the transportation of goods between the two countries. Freight transportation and transit are now considered some of the largest income-generating sectors globally.

The Silk Road has been a historic trade route in the region for centuries. Today, this ancient route is being revitalized through modern infrastructure, including railways. The Ardabil-Parsabad railway line remains a priority for the Iranian government, with discussions already taking place with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The project is set to move forward through various investment efforts, with the railway line spanning about 250 kilometers," he noted.

Sodeif Badri highlighted that one of the key railway lines will connect Astara to the port of Bandar Abbas in southern Hormozgan province, while another will link Parsabad to Imam Khomeini port in Khuzestan province, located in the southwest. These vital railway routes will create a direct link from the Persian Gulf to the countries of the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, with Azerbaijan serving as a key gateway for Iran. A map of the Ardabil-Parsabad railway line has already been prepared, and now, the only remaining task is to select a contractor for the project.

According to Badri, negotiations have been held with the participation of several foreign and domestic companies to provide funds in connection with the construction of the railroad line. Both Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and Iran's planning and budget institution are holding discussions in this regard. The preliminary estimates indicate that 200 trillion rials (about $348 million) will be required for the construction of this railroad line.

In conclusion, he noted that there are favorable conditions between Iran and Azerbaijan to increase the electricity supply. Various opportunities have been created in Iran's Ardabil province for importing and exporting electricity. Electricity produced in this province is transmitted to other provinces of the country and the province's electricity network is connected to the country's electricity network.