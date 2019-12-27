150,000-ton warehouse under construction in Iran’s Chabahar port

27 December 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

A 150,000-ton warehouse is under construction at the Chabahar port in Iran’s south-eastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, Mohammad Rastad, chairman of the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization, said.

"Besides this warehouse, other existing warehouses will be expanded at the Chabahar port," the chairman added. "As a result, it will be possible to store more cargoes there."

Rastad added that the organization, in cooperation with other agencies, is trying to use the warehouse opportunities to store goods.

"As a result of an increase in the capacity of the port, the efforts are being made to unload essential products in the port," the chairman said. "Less grain will be loaded and unloaded in the Imam Khomeini port."

More than 108 million tons of cargoes have been loaded and unloaded in the Iranian ports up till now (beginning on March 21, 2019), which is 3.8 percent less compared to the same period of last year.

