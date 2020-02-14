Turkey increases export of grain, legumes to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of grain and legumes from Turkey to Uzbekistan increased by 6.85 percent in 2019 compared to 2018 and amounted to $12.2 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In December 2019, Turkey’s export of grain and legumes to Uzbekistan increased by 1.56 percent compared to December 2018 and exceeded $1.2 million.

In 2019, Turkey’s export of these products amounted to $6.7 billion, which is 1.64 percent more compared to 2018.

Export of grain and legumes from Turkey increased by 5.95 percent in December 2019 compared to the same month of 2018, and amounted to $628.8 million.

