French L’Opinion: Georgia offers favorable investment environment

Georgia offers a much more favorable environment for investors and entrepreneurs than most European Union (EU) countries, Trend reports citing the French daily L’Opinion's article titled "The European Union: Is Size Decisive?"

The author of the article, Bruno Alomar, noted that Georgia has implemented reforms to ensure such economic dynamism and has left behind some developed countries in the European Union.

"What is even more striking, a country like Georgia offers investors and entrepreneurs a much more favorable environment than the majority of EU member states. The World Bank's doing business indicator ranks it 7th worldwide," he emphasized.

In addition, the author of the article reviews the mechanisms of combating coronavirus in Georgia.

"It's no coincidence that Singapore, Switzerland and Georgia are well able to combat the new coronavirus pandemic. Georgia's fight against this new challenge is quite successful," reads the article.

The French newspaper noted that the low number of coronavirus-related deaths in Georgia was due to the decisive measures taken to manage the crisis, which included restrictions on flights from countries with the highest risk of contagion.

