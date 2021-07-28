Georgia sees decrease in import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkey exported 20,576 tons of tubes, pipes, and hollow profiles, made of iron or steel totaling $18.8 million to Georgia from January through May 2021, Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

On an annual basis, Georgia decreased the import of tubes, pipes, and hollow profiles, iron, or steel from Turkey.

Over the same period last year, 22,092 tons of tubes, pipes, and hollow profiles, made of iron or steel were exported by Turkey to Georgia for a total amount of $14.2 million.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported 34,733 tons of ferrous waste and scrap; remelting scrap ingots of iron or steel totaling $14.3 million to Turkey.

In 2020, 3,811 tons of ferrous waste and scrap; remelting scrap ingots of iron or steel were exported by Turkey to Georgia for a total amount of 1.14 million.

From January through May 2021, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $624.7 million. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $133.2 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $758.05 million, which is 15.1 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

