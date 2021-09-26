Georgia unveils data on exported cheese

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Georgia earned $518,000 from the export of 76.6 tons of cheese from January through August 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian National Statistical Office (Geostat).

According to the data, Georgia exports cheese mainly to the US (36 tons / $313,000) and Armenia (34 tons / $159,000).

As for imports, in 2021 Georgia purchased cheese for $7.3 million.

The TOP-5 importing countries included:

Germany - $2 million

Russia - $1.4 million

France - $709,000

Turkey - $707,000

Ukraine - $677,000.

Overall, Georgia’s external trade turnover amounted to $8.68 billion from January through August 2021, which is 22.3 percent higher compared to the same period of the last year.

The value of exports increased 26 percent and totaled $2.61 billion, while imports also increased 20.7 percent, amounting to $6.07 billion.

