SOCAR signs contract for supply of diesel fuel to Ukraine

3 July 2018 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Montenegro updates on co-op with SOCAR on IAP (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:50
Prices for oil produced by enterprises up in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 10:54
Russia extends ban on transit of goods from Ukraine to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
Russia 2 July 14:14
Delivery of first gas via TANAP important in realization of SGC - SOCAR head
Business 2 July 11:19
Schedule of oil shipment from Novorossiysk port for July
Oil&Gas 29 June 17:22
Kazakhstan plans to start gasoline supplies to Tajikistan
Kazakhstan 29 June 12:11
Ukraine to become bridge to EU for Uzbek goods
Economy news 28 June 19:19
Azerbaijani MP elected as deputy chairman of Euronest PA committee
Politics 27 June 20:13
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 27 June 17:23
Ukraine plans to purchase diesel locomotives manufactured in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 25 June 16:58
Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery to buy steel pipes via tender
Business 25 June 11:59
Azerbaijani MPs: SOCAR must increase transfers to state budget
Economy news 23 June 10:35
Azerbaijan may open trade houses in Ukraine’s regions
Economy news 22 June 20:41
Azerbaijan’s Trade House opens in Ukraine (PHOTO)
Economy news 22 June 19:57
Azerbaijan’s Trade House to open in Ukraine
Economy news 21 June 20:05
Vietnam interested in establishing JV with Azerbaijan in oil and gas sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21 June 17:35
Gas consumption increases in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 21 June 10:01
SOCAR intends to close office in Estonia
Oil&Gas 20 June 20:38