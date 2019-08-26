Genscape will become part of Wood Mackenzie

26 August 2019 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Genscape, a global provider of real-time data and intelligence for commodity and energy markets, wholly owned by DMGT (Daily Mail and General Trust [Lon:DMGT]) for $364 million in cash, Trend reports citing Wood Mackenzie reserach and consulting company.

Genscape will become part of Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business, and will enhance Wood Mackenzie’s existing sector intelligence in energy data and analytics.

Genscape operates the world’s largest private network of in-field monitors and distributes industry-leading alternative energy data, delivering market intelligence across the commodity and energy spectrum, including power, oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, agriculture, biofuels, and maritime freight.

This will further enhance Wood Mackenzie’s leading research and consultancy across the natural resources sectors.

The transaction is subject to the completion of customary closing conditions.

