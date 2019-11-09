Equinor updates crude oil assays for Azerbaijani oil

9 November 2019 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russia to continue contributing to process of Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 8 November 20:56
Azerbaijan’s construction company talks on progress of work in major residential complex
Business 8 November 20:26
Karabakh conflict settlement - one of Russia's most important foreign policy priorities
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 November 20:21
Azerbaijan’s first Center of Culture & Information opens in Ukraine (PHOTO)
Society 8 November 20:05
Revenues to Azerbaijan’s Salary Fund exceed 34%
Finance 8 November 19:31
Grain sowing with increased yield carried out in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district
Business 8 November 19:29
Latest
Amendments made to program for development of viticulture cooperatives in Georgia
Business 10:30
Iran to review possible exports of renewable energy
Oil&Gas 10:13
Major Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase wellhead reinforcement via tender
Tenders 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Nov. 8-Nov. 9
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
JICA may provide $100 M for project in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 08:58
Two people found dead and 100 homes destroyed in Australian bushfires
Other News 08:27
Bolivian police seen joining scattered anti-Morales protests
Other News 07:13
Syrian Constitutional Committee to hold next meeting on Nov 25
Arab World 06:33
23 killed in protests during past days in Iraq
Arab World 05:57