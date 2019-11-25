Pipe spools installed as part of phase 13 at Iran’s joint South Pars gas field

25 November 2019 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran to launch Mianeh-Bostanabad railroad
Business 10:03
Daily oil output from Iran's North Azadegan field revealed
Business 09:48
Amount of transit cargo via Iran's Bashmaq customs up
Business 24 November 16:08
Iranian steel company significantly increases daily output
Business 24 November 15:58
Iran's exports of milk, dairy products up by several times
Business 24 November 15:12
Iran vice-president warns of consequences if regional states are involved in unrest
Politics 24 November 00:53
Latest
Iran to launch Mianeh-Bostanabad railroad
Business 10:03
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 25
Finance 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 25
Finance 10:00
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry to buy 1 million mulberry seedlings from China
Business 09:53
Construction of TAP’s Greek section completed
Oil&Gas 09:52
Daily oil output from Iran's North Azadegan field revealed
Business 09:48
Major Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase pipes via tender
Tenders 09:45
Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end
China 09:38
Epsilon welds over 40 km of pipes for new gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:32