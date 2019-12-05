Territory of former Azerneftyag refinery to be included in Baku White City project (PHOTO)

5 December 2019 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

The territory of Azerbaijan’s former Azerneftyag oil refinery will soon be included in the Baku White City project, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

The Azerneftyag oil refinery was located on territory of the former Black City district in Baku, where the White City project is being implemented.

In 2014, the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery was merged with the Azerneftyag Baku oil refinery.

The Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery is the only oil processing complex in the region and provides the bulk of Azerbaijan’s fuel needs. The plant produces 15 types of oil products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, fuel oil and petroleum coke.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Territory of former Azerneftyag refinery to be included in Baku White City project (PHOTO)
  • Territory of former Azerneftyag refinery to be included in Baku White City project (PHOTO)
  • Territory of former Azerneftyag refinery to be included in Baku White City project (PHOTO)
  • Territory of former Azerneftyag refinery to be included in Baku White City project (PHOTO)
  • Territory of former Azerneftyag refinery to be included in Baku White City project (PHOTO)
  • Territory of former Azerneftyag refinery to be included in Baku White City project (PHOTO)
  • Territory of former Azerneftyag refinery to be included in Baku White City project (PHOTO)
  • Territory of former Azerneftyag refinery to be included in Baku White City project (PHOTO)
Related news
Situation with LNG in Azerbaijan's domestic market changes
Economy 15 November 10:16
Repair work successfully completed at Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 4 November 17:41
SOCAR announces Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery’s goals for coming years
Oil&Gas 25 October 13:03
SOCAR: Repair at Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery nearing completion in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 25 October 12:01
SOCAR to stop Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery for overhaul
Oil&Gas 30 August 16:37
SOCAR to implement reconstruction at installations in Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 30 August 16:35
Latest
Huawei introducing new generation cameras in Azerbaijan
ICT 20:44
Turkmenistan aims at metallurgy development
Business 20:35
Huawei introducing new projects in Azerbaijan
ICT 20:21
Xiaomi Mi 5s smartphones banned in Turkey
Turkey 20:06
Turkmenistan, Romania mull Black Sea-Caspian Sea transit corridor project
Transport 19:57
Iran discloses volume of products exported from West Azerbaijan province
Business 19:42
Azerbaijan’s cannery eyes to expand production volumes
Business 19:41
Azerbaijani company eyes to export metallurgical products to Central Asia
Business 19:36
Modernization of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery’s facilities to reduce emissions into atmosphere
Oil&Gas 19:16