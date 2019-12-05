Territory of former Azerneftyag refinery to be included in Baku White City project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

The territory of Azerbaijan’s former Azerneftyag oil refinery will soon be included in the Baku White City project, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

The Azerneftyag oil refinery was located on territory of the former Black City district in Baku, where the White City project is being implemented.

In 2014, the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery was merged with the Azerneftyag Baku oil refinery.

The Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery is the only oil processing complex in the region and provides the bulk of Azerbaijan’s fuel needs. The plant produces 15 types of oil products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, fuel oil and petroleum coke.

