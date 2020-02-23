China’s LNG demand to drop amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Calculating the impact of the coronavirus, independent energy research and consulting firm Rystad Energy has revised its growth estimate for Chinese LNG demand this year, limiting it to 4.7 percent compared to 2019, Trend reports.

Previously, Rystad Energy expected Chinese demand to rise 10-13 percent year on year.

"Given the strictest lockdowns of cities and factories, the Chinese government is trying by all means to end the outbreak as quickly as possible, so we see a speedy economic recovery later this year and a return to growth in LNG imports. However, the growth rate is expected to be much lower than previously predicted, mainly due to the industrial sector. The largest gas consumer in China is undergoing a heavy hit," said Xi Nan, Vice President for Gas and Power Markets at Rystad Energy.

The situation is exacerbated by China’s top LNG importer, CNOOC, declaring force majeure to free itself from some international contractual obligations to receive LNG, and PetroChina delaying the discharge of cargoes, due to uncertain downstream demand and a shortage of workers because of the epidemic.

Rystad Energy expects a reduction or even a complete removal of tariffs on imports of US LNG, given the phase-one deal of $52.4 billion additional purchase (from 2017 level) of US energy goods agreed on 15 January between the parties. Such a development would help China increase LNG imports from the US and add a positive sentiment to the market this year, singlehandedly preventing a demand decline in the country, Xi adds.

As the spread of the coronavirus does not yet appear to be slowing down, concerns are rising among LNG sellers. If more Chinese companies cancel or defer importing LNG volumes from term contracts, and if the spot price then falls further, sellers may face even greater pressure from buyers wanting to renegotiate existing contracts or hesitating to sign new ones.

