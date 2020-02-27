Brent prices below $52 per barrel (UPDATE)

Brent oil futures with delivery in April 2020 fell by 1,64% to $51,94 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Brent prices were below $52 per barrel last time on December 26, 2018.

WTI futures prices lost 1.40% down to $48.05 a barrel during the trading session on ICE.

05:46 (GMT+4) Brent oil futures with delivery in April 2020 fell by 2.67% to $52.81 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Brent prices were below $53 per barrel last time on January 2, 2019.

WTI futures prices lost 2.32% down to $48.74 a barrel during the trading session on ICE.