Brent prices below $52 per barrel (UPDATE)
Brent oil futures with delivery in April 2020 fell by 1,64% to $51,94 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.
Brent prices were below $52 per barrel last time on December 26, 2018.
WTI futures prices lost 1.40% down to $48.05 a barrel during the trading session on ICE.
05:46 (GMT+4) Brent oil futures with delivery in April 2020 fell by 2.67% to $52.81 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
Brent prices were below $53 per barrel last time on January 2, 2019.
WTI futures prices lost 2.32% down to $48.74 a barrel during the trading session on ICE.
