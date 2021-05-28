Czech companies interested in implementing green energy projects in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Czech companies are interested in implementation of green energy projects in Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Czech told Trend.

According to the ministry, Czech companies are aware that the localization of production, at least partial, is one way of entering the Uzbek market. Thus, Czech companies would like to be involved in the modernization and construction of transport infrastructure in Uzbekistan, for example, public transport.

It is noted that last year, the assembly of Škoda cars (Czech automobile manufacturer) was launched in Uzbekistan. In addition, the Czech-Uzbeki joint-venture project for the local tram production in Tashkent, which will then be delivered to cities in Uzbekistan, is currently in the process.

"At present, we are also registering a significant interest of Czech companies in the energy sector of Uzbekistan, including green energy and nuclear energy projects, and also in the pharmaceutical industry," the ministry said.

Commenting on the measures taken in order to increase trade-economic relations with Uzbekistan, the ministry noted that in September 2019, the activities of the Czech-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation resumed after six years.

"This year, the 9th session of the Intergovernmental Commission should take place in Tashkent. Also, after easing the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 disease, we are ready to send a delegation led by the Minister of Industry and Trade to Tashkent," the source said.

In addition, it was noted that the highlight of Czech-Uzbek relations in 2021 should be the long-planned official trip of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Czech Republic.

According to the information, business missions focused on specific industrial sectors are also planned this year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva