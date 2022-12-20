Increasing TANAP’s capacity requires partners’ consensus – Fatih Donmez

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.20. Increasing the capacity of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) requires a consensus among stakeholders, said Turkiye’s minister of energy and natural resources Fatih Donmez during a briefing, Trend reports via DHA.

He expressed hope that the pipeline’s capacity will rise from 16 billion cubic meters to 32 billion cubic meters per year.

“Turkiye will not only cover its own energy needs, but also support the transportation of energy products to Europe, in particular, the Southeast Europe,” added the minister.

Donmez pointed out that one of the important tasks is to turn Turkiye into an energy trading center.

Export of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from January through November 2022 amounted to 10.3 billion cubic meters. Gas exports to Türkiye in the reporting period totaled 7.6 billion cubic meters (including 5.2 billion cubic meters through Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline), and the exports to Georgia – 2.2 billion cubic meters.

Total gas exports from Azerbaijan over the first 11 months of this year grew by 19 percent compared to the same period of 2021. In total, 20.1 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Azerbaijan from January through November 2022.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn