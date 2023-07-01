Timeframe for finalizing research results on Azerbaijan-EU green energy project disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The results of the preliminary study on the project for laying an underwater power transmission line in the Black Sea, which aims to deliver green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe, will be known in September, Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced, while speaking at the Parliament, Trend reports.

"This project has full support from the European Union, major financial institutions, and we expect it to be one of the most significant historical projects completed in the last 30 years," said Garibashvili.

He noted that the project is currently in the study phase, with active work being carried out.

"We expect that the research results will be available in September, and after that, we will move on to the second phase," said the PM.

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania signed an agreement in Bucharest on December 17, 2022 to build an underwater electric cable under the Black Sea. The project could become a new power source for the European Union. The 1,100-kilometer cable from Azerbaijan to Romania will provide Azerbaijani energy for the rest of the continent. The project could be completed within three to four years.